KCSE results to be released second week of January, CS Machogu says

The 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education KCSE results will be released in the second week of January.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says verification processes are underway to ensure the accuracy and credibility of the results.

In an interview with a local newspaper the education Cabinet Secretary said the KCSE examination marking process is complete.

Machogu further noted that the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has eliminated the requirement for candidates to sit for five mandatory subjects adding that this will increase the chances of the 903,260 candidates who sat for the KCSE exams to qualify for higher education.

Students will be graded on their performance in two compulsory subjects, that is, Mathematics and any language including English, Kiswahili, or National Sign Language.

The new grading structure that was launched in August was recommended by the Presidential Working Party, on Education Reforms.

According to the 2024 education calendar, the Form One students will report to their new schools on January 15, 2024