KCSE theory exams kick off

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) theory examinations began on Monday, with Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba overseeing the distribution of papers at the Kibra DCC container.

This year, a total of 965,501 candidates are registered to sit the KCSE examination in 10,754 examination centres, served by 610 distribution points.

The 2024 KCSE examination is administered under a multi-agency approach involving the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy and the Teachers Service Commission.

The Government has taken steps to curb any attempts at malpractices and irregularities through various innovative approaches.

Social Media Surveillance

These include personalization of the examination papers and securing all mobile phones in an examination centre while an examination is ongoing.

The Government is also undertaking surveillance on social media for immediate action against sites suspected of engaging in examination irregularities and malpractices.

On the first day, candidates will take the English Functional Skills paper in the morning, followed by Chemistry Paper 1 in the afternoon.

Mathematics Paper 1 is scheduled for Tuesday morning, with the English comprehension paper to follow in the afternoon.

The national exams officially commenced on October 22, when candidates began their oral and practical exams for elective subjects. The examinations will continue until November 22, when candidates will sit for the physics practical.

To enhance exam integrity and curb cheating, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has introduced new measures, including personalizing exam papers and not printing extra copies.

KNEC CEO David Njeng’ere emphasized that center managers must ensure that only authorized personnel can access examination rooms and that the use of unauthorized technology or devices is strictly prohibited in exam areas.

KNEC has implemented additional security measures to uphold the integrity of the KCSE.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang, has assured candidates nationwide of their security during the examinations.

Dr. Kipsang, who was accompanied by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Dr. Nancy Macharia to oversee the distribution of exams in Mombasa, stated that Regional Commissioners had made adequate security arrangements, allowing the exams to begin smoothly across the country.

“Even in some of the difficult regions that we have always had challenges like the North Rift it has been quiet which is very good for our children.

“We would like to thank our colleagues in the Ministry of Interior for stabilising this region and making it easier for us to deliver examinations this year,” stated the PS.

He noted that they are determined to have credible exams through a well-coordinated multi-agency approach.

“We are going to continue using the multi-agency team because each member has their strength. We have DCI for investigations, Police to provide necessary security, our teachers to make sure professional practice is maintained and our Officers in the field to support the teachers,” said the PS.

Teachers have been sensitized not to drop their guard to ensure seamless examinations.

Additional reporting by KNA