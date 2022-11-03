KDF: 6th batch of Special Boats Operators graduate

The Kenya Navy Special Boats Unit, today, 2 Nov 2022, graduated its 6th batch of specially trained Special Boats Operators in a ceremony presided over by the Kenya Navy Training College(KNTC) Chief Instructor(CI) Lieutenant Colonel Peter Waweru.

The graduates underwent a twelve-week Special Boats Operators Advance Training which involved both classroom and fieldwork. They acquired skills in surveillance and interdiction of maritime lines of communication, basic seamanship, Search and Rescue Operations among other topics.

The training was aimed at enhancing the capability of the SBU, the combatant arm of Kenya Navy Fleet, in provision of timely and efficient maritime security, by operating in restricted waters where big ships cannot venture.

The course also equips the trainees with fundamental knowledge and skills to allow them meet the ever-changing contemporary challenges faced in the maritime domain.

In his address on behalf of KNTC Commandant, the Lt Col Waweru congratulated the graduands for enduring the twelve weeks of challenging and demanding physical, mental and emotional training exhibiting immense resilience throughout the course which enabled them to successfully complete the training.

He noted that proper training of personnel is essential towards achieving Kenya Navy objectives in the broader spectrum of Kenya maritime security.

He underscored the need for continuous training to ensure that the Kenya Navy secures the Sea Lanes of Communication and make them devoid of piracy, terrorism and any form of criminal activity in the maritime sector.

The CI commended the only female SBU Operator graduand, Corporal Fatuma Chebet, for her sacrifice and determination throughout the training sessions and encouraged her to be a role model to other female Sailors and encourage them to undertake the course in the future.

The Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Special Boat Unit lieutenant Nurdin Juma noted that the graduands demonstrated high level of team work, commitment and devotion throughout the training period.

He challenged the graduands to consistently make maximal utilization of the knowledge and skills acquired to increase efficiency in their areas of deployment with Kenya Navy and KDF at large.

The graduates will be deployed in the Special Boat Unit, an elite force under the Kenya Navy Fleet Special Operations Squadron.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...