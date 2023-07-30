KDF announces recruitment drive beginning August

Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) has announced nationwide recruitment of servicemen and women from 28th August to 8th September 2023.

The recruitment drive will comprise of general service officers cadets, specialist officers, Tradesmen/women, general duty recruits and defense forces constables.

Prospective candidates must hold a valid kenyan ID card, have no criminal record, have a minimum height of 1.6 Meters for men and 1.52 meters for women and a minimum weight of 54kgs for men and 50kgs for women.

The candidates will also be required to be between 18 and 26 years of age for GSO cadets and general duty recruits. Candidates for specialist officers and tradesmen and tradeswomen must be not above 30 years of age.

Specialist officers and tradesmen and tradeswomen should possess a minimum of two years of practical experience in their field of specialization. Medical fitness will be a key factor and candidates must have a healthy skin devoid of large or deep scars and tattoos.

The KDF has also cautioned the public against engaging in any malpractices to influence the selection process.