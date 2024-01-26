KDF ATMIS drawdown takes effect

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops who have been in Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) were Thursday received by General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Major General Juma Mwinyikayi, at Embakasi Garrison.

The troops arrived home as part of a phased ATMIS drawdown which seeks to gradually hand over security responsibilities to Somali Security Forces.

In his address, the GOC thanked the troops for delivering the ATMIS mandate and upholding a high degree of professionalism and hard work in their endeavor to maintain peace and security not only in Somalia but also within Kenya and in other regions.

“We are proud of you for completing your mission and may you continue to display a high level of discipline as you resume your duties in various deployments,” said Maj Gen Mwinyikayi.

He added that the troops will undergo routine post-deployment counseling programs for a swift transition back to their day-to-day lives.

The reception of the troops was also attended by a host of Senior Officers, Officers, and Service Members.