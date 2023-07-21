KDF, BATUK intergrate for specialised training exercise

Kenya Defence Forces and the British Army Training Unit- Kenya (BATUK) troops integrated into a specialised training exercise in Lolldaiga Ranch Laikipia County.

The joint training follows the Defence Cooperation Agreement ratified by the two nations, which provides shared training platforms for soldiers from both countries to assume high-readiness tasks as well as build good military relations.

The objective of the training is to equip the troops with relevant combat skills and techniques as a prerequisite for effective planning and execution of future tasks, noting the changing character of war.

Speaking during the simulation exercise, 4 Brigade Commander, Brigadier Jatan Gulla encouraged the participants to maximize the opportunity by sharing their real war experiences, their successes, and lessons learnt.

Colonel Dancun Mann, Commander BATUK, congratulated the KDF forces for their agility during the exercise.

The six-week exercise will see the troops taken through riot controls, counter-IED, ambush drills as well as KDF live fire marksmanship.