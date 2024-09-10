KDF calls for enhanced well-being of young military personnel

The Kenya Defense Forces have called for an increased focus on enhancing the well-being of military personnel and their families, particularly the younger generation.

They cited frequent relocations and deployments as a key challenge that significantly impacts on the stability and overall relations between service members and their loved ones.

Speaking during the 59th Apostolate Militaire International General Assembly 2024 themed, “Military service with a human face: Challenges and opportunities for young military families,” Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Otieno noted that frequent relocations among KDF disrupt family stability, affected children education and made it difficult for spouses to maintain steady familial relationships.

“There’s a need to support not just the service members but also the families who sacrifice alongside them, facing the unique pressures and uncertainties that come with military life,” said Otieno.

He urged for unity in creating a more stable and compassionate environment that would truly honour the everyday sacrifices made by the service members and their loved ones.

“We are living in a world of constant change where circumstances are often volatile, uncertain, and complex touching every part of our lives, hence while we all feel the weight of these changes, they are especially challenging for our military personnel,” he said.

In addition, he noted that the relentless changes have a greater impact on young families who are struggling to adapt to the demands of service and the unpredictability of today’s world.

He urged all delegates, especially during the breakout groups to participate fully to achieve meaningful outcomes for military families across the country.

The Apostolate Militaire International (AMI) is an organization dedicated to promoting a Christian perspective on military life nationally and internationally. It is recognized by the dicastery for Laity, family, and life at the Vatican.

The 9-day forum is attended by delegates from 18 countries across 4 continents and is geared towards bringing forward impactful ideas and solutions that not only shape future policies but also foster a culture of genuine support and resilience for military families.