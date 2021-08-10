KDF contingent proceeds to UN stabilization mission in Congo

A contingent of Kenya Defence Forces under the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) has proceeded to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General Walter Koipaton, saw off the soldiers at Embakasi Garrison saying they will play a key role in protection of civilians, provide security to United Nations personnel and installations as well as neutralizing armed militia groups in DRC in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2556 (2020).

He acknowledged that the troops were ready for the task as they have undergone training on all aspects of the mission as per KDF and UN requirements.

“I know you are very capable because I have seen you train during my visit at the pre-deployment training grounds and you are ready for this mission. I have no doubt that we have trained you to the standards required as you join other contingents,” Lt Gen Koipaton said.

The Commander said the forces are being deployed to a mission that falls under Chapter Seven of the UN Security Council.

Lt Gen Koipaton urged the troops to diligently serve towards delivering on the mandate and strictly observe the rules of engagement so as to remain a credible force as has been demonstrated before in other missions.

He called on the troops to be true Kenyan ambassadors and cultivate good relations with the people of Congo and other contingents operating in the area.

The Commander further urged the troops to remain vigilant as they will be deployed to volatile areas, wished them the best and assured them of KDF support to troops while serving in the mission as well as to their families back at home.

The Kenyan contingent joins Nepal, South Africa and Tanzania to form the Force Intervention Brigade.