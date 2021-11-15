KDF countrywide recruitment drive kicks off this morning

The Kenya Defence Forces nationwide recruitment drive kicks off Monday from 9 am.

The exercise that will run for the next two weeks will be launched Monday at Defence Headquarters, Hurlingham Nairobi by the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lt Gen Francis Ogolla.

In a paid-up advert on local dailies the KDF announced it will be recruiting General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular), General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Graduate degree holders), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen/women and Defence Forces Constables.

Prospective candidates must be Kenyan citizens with no dual citizenship, no criminal record, and must possess a valid national identity card.

Additionally, four (4) copies of the National Identity Card and Personal Identification Number (PIN) Certificate will be required.

The age brackets must be between 18 and 26 years for GSO Cadets and General Duty Recruits, Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women with Certificate/Government Trade Test should not above 30 years of age while Chaplains/Imams and Medical Consultants must be below 39 years.

In Nairobi, the exercise will take place in three centres; City Stadium and not Nyayo stadium as earlier indicated, Jamhuri Grounds in Lang’ata, as well as Kasarani’s Moi International Sports Center.

REMINDER: The recruitment program for Monday, 15 November 2021 will be in the underlisted venues. pic.twitter.com/QmVWLjRAo5 — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) November 14, 2021

Ministry of Defence wishes to inform the interested participants to take note of the change of venue for the exercise slated for Monday, 15 November 2021. pic.twitter.com/seF9G01meA — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) November 13, 2021

Members of the public have been warned against engaging in malpractices with a view to ‘influence’ the recruitment process and are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or characters to the nearest Police Station or Military Camp or call the following Hotline numbers 0726419709/0120300599.

Interested candidates for Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women had up to 14 November to submit their applications online by logging on https://applications.mod.go.ke.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified through the print media between 21st to 27th November 2021.

Advertised Vacancies