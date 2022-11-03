KDF delivers emergency relief supplies to Somalia bomb victims

The Kenyan government Thursday delivered a planeload of emergency relief aid to the government of Somalia to support victims of the recent deadly twin bombings.

Two car bombs exploded at the education ministry in Central Mogadishu last Saturday 29 October 2022 killing125 people while more than 300 others were injured.

Islamist group Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The consignment which was delivered to Mogadishu by the Kenya Defence Forces included assorted food items such as corned beef, dry potatoes, onions, bread, carrots, mixed vegetables among others. Also included in the package were various assorted drugs set for redistribution to Somali hospitals attending to the victims of the terror attack.

The Kenyan Government has today delivered a planeload of emergency relief aid to the government of Somalia following the devastating bombings undertaken by Al Shabaab militia in Central Mogadishu. https://t.co/1mdoTEhZVY pic.twitter.com/yTxkkWDn2A — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) November 3, 2022

Speaking in Embakasi while seeing off the plane carrying the relief supplies to Mogadishu, the Commandant VIP wing at the Embakasi airport terminal, Colonel Victor Kang’ethe, pointed out that KDF was privileged to be given the opportunity to deliver the relief assistance donated by Kenyans.

“We feel the pain that our brothers and sisters in Somalia are feeling and we are grateful to his excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces William Ruto for this initiative which will help alleviate the suffering of our neighbours,” he said.

On his part, Kenya’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia Amb. Thomas Chepkuto who received the consignment at the Aden Abdulle airport pointed out that terrorism has no boundaries and partnership is key in the fight against it.

“We condemn those who carried out the heinous attack and empathise with the families that lost their loved ones and to those who were injured we wish them quick recovery. We shall continue supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in the war against Al Shabaab militia,”.

“The criminals have no moral obligation as they attacked innocent civilians, most of them women, children and the elderly,” he added.

Also speaking as they received the relief supplies on behalf of the Federal Government Somalia the Minister of Health Dr Alihaji Adam Abubakar and Minister of Information Daudi Awess both thanked the government and the people of Kenya for the humanitarian support, noting that the spirit of brotherhood showcased is immeasurable and will greatly assist in the recovery of the victims of the twin bomb attacks.

“We thank Kenya’s president H.E Hon. William Ruto for heeding with speed to the call for assistance by our President HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud noting that the closeness between the two nations is crucial in the pursuit of peace and security in Somalia,” said Daudi Awess.

