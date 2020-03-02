KDF deployed after fight spills over to Mandera Town

The Kenya Defense Forces have been deployed to Mandera after fighting in neighbouring Somalia spilt over to Mandera town.

Business in the town was interrupted for the better part of Monday as locals scampered for safety after two warring factions in the war-torn nation engaged in heavy gunfire.

Fighting broke out in Somalia’s town of Bula Hawa on Monday morning following an escalation of tension between the Somalia Government and the regional government of Jubaland.

Residents of Mandera town were forced to flee the area after the fighting spilt over to the Kenyan side of the border into Mandera town.

The Kenya Defense Forces have since been deployed to man the Kenyan side of the border to protect Kenyans from falling casualty.

Tension between the governments of Somalia and Jubaland has increased since last year’s disputed regional election.

A number of casualties have been reported and some of the injured soldiers have been rushed to hospitals in Mandera for treatment.