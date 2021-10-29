KDF donates medical supplies to Masalani, Hulugo hospitals in Ijara

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) has donated drugs and medical equipment to Masalani and Hulugho Sub-county Hospitals in Ijara, Garissa County.

Handing over the medical supplies, Lt. General Walter Koipaton, said the move is part of the force Cooperate Social Responsibility besides ensuring security in the area.

Lt General Koipaton said KDF was also constructing a water pan in Sangailu and borehole in Bothai and Kotile areas in Ijara Constituency.

The Lt. General added that plans are also underway to provide desks to Hulugho Girls Secondary School as well as repair Gabaya and Garabey roads to ensure easy accessibility to the area, especially during the rainy season.

The officer said KDF medical doctors will help in the prescription of drugs for one week in the two Sub-county hospitals.

Garissa Senator, Abdul Mohamed Haji, commended the military for their support, saying the assistance would go a long way in addressing the medical challenges of the residents

The Senator challenged the area residents to reciprocate by supporting efforts by security personnel to maintain peace and security by providing vital information that could help in arresting criminals, particularly the Al-Shabaab militia.

Ijara Member of Parliament, Sophia Abdi Noor, and the Garissa Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane, thanked KDF for the good gesture and asked the area residents to work closely with security apparatus tackling insecurity challenges in the area.

The occasion was also attended by County Administrator, Haji Mohamed Dahir, The National Livestock Marketing Council Chair and a Garissa elder, Dubat Ali Amey, Dr. Abdikadir Oyow of Masalani Sub-county Hospital among others.