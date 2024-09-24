KDF embarks on construction of derelict roads in Thika

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have commenced the construction of a 2.4-kilometer road connecting Jerusalem and Kamagambo villages to the Thika-Garissa Road.

The project aims to ease the movement of goods and people, particularly benefiting farmers who have long struggled to transport their produce to the market due to poor road conditions.

During the launch of the KDF projects ahead of KDF Day, Brigadier Victor Mburu announced that the road would be upgraded to motorable standards.

He noted that the improved infrastructure will drive socio-economic growth in the semi-arid Gatuanyaga Ward.

The road, set to be rehabilitated to murram standards, is expected to attract investment and encourage land settlement in the region.

His sentiments were echoed by Brigadier Joseph Mutua who stated that the roadworks will include the installation of modern drainage systems to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

Locals hailed the initiative, noting that the improved road will address the challenges they face in transporting their farm produce.

The projects are part of the efforts leading up to KDF Day commemorated to honor the bravery and sacrifices of KDF heroes and heroines.

This year’s event will be commemorated at Thika Garrison.