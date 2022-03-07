KDF in Somalia donates medical supplies, food stuff to residents of Tabda

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops operating in Somalia under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) last week donated foodstuff, medical supplies and distributed freshwater to residents of Tabda in Somalia.

The donation was aimed at cushioning the residents from the ongoing food scarcity occasioned by the drought in the area.

Several area residents also received medical support during the exercise.

The Officer Commanding Tabda, Major Gichubi Waweru, indicated KDF’s commitment to improving the livelihood of the locals in the area.

The locals thanked KDF for the kind gesture and pledged to support the troops in fighting Al Shabaab.