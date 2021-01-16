KDF officer arrested after attempt to detonate grenade at ex-wife’s home

Written By: Hunja Macharia

A Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer is in police custody after his attempt to detonate a smoke grenade at the home of his ex-wife in Busia’s Marachi Central area backfired.

The unexpected incident followed a heated argument as to the right of taking their children from the mother.

The officer had been asked to wait for his wife’s parents to arrive and hold a discussion on his demands.

The agitated KDF Sergeant Denis Ochieng based at a Mandera paraunit took the grenade from his military jacket, throwing it on the compound before taking to his heels.

According to the DCI, Ochieng on realizing that the grenade did not explode, went back to the homestead, collected it, and disposed it in a nearby river.

Shocked neighbours who witnessed the incident were quick to inform police officers who responded swiftly and arrested the officer.

The DCI further says that his apprehension has been reported to the KDF while

Military police officers who were also at the scene, have teamed up with Butula-based detectives in the ongoing search for the disposed grenade.

