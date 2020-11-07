KDF officer arrested for kidnapping man in Kasarani

Four people including a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer have been arrested for kidnapping a 24-year-old in Kasarani.

According to Director of Criminal Investigations detectives, the senior private aged 28 years together with three other individuals abducted the man from his house and took him to an unknown place.

Upon receiving this report from the victim’s relative, investigations commenced immediately leading to the rescue of the victim who was holed up in a house at Kahawa Wendani where the suspects, two men and two women were found therein.

A Toyota Noah that was used to pick the victim from his house, the victim’s mobile phone among other items were recovered.

The four are in custody as further investigations take place.