KDF officer dead, three Russian tourists injured in grisly accident

A Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer has died after a vehicle he was driving was involved in a road accident at Equator area along the Nyahururu – Nyeri Highway.

The accident that occurred after his vehicle lost control before colliding head on with an oncoming tour vehicle, also saw three tourists who are of Russian nationality sustain various injuries.

Kenneth Muriithi Njiru, who is attached to the Nyahururu base, died on the spot during the Tuesday afternoon accident.

According to Nyandarua North Sub-county Police Commander (SCPC), Timon Odingo, three tourists of Russian nationalities sustained various injuries among them fractured hands and limps and have since been admitted to the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital.

“The KDF officer who was driving from Nyeri direction on reaching at the scene of the accident lost control of the Toyota platz car and collided with Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to ‘Team Wise Africa Tours’ which had four Russian nationalities on board.

“The driver of the tour vehicle tried to avoid a head on collision but the private vehicle was hit on the driver’s side resulting into the death of the officer,” noted Odingo.

The accident occurred some few Kilometres from Kianungu blackspot where eight people were killed early last year after their vehicle was involved in a fatal road accident.

Residents have cited poor design of the road and lack of bumps on the road as the cause of frequent accidents on the busy highway.

They have since called on the government to consider placing bumps on the busy road to prevent cases of accidents.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital Mortuary, while the two vehicles were towed to Ndaragwa Police Station.

