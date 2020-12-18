KDF soldier, three civilians arrested for alleged Kidnapping in Nyeri

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Private and three civilians suspected to have kidnapped a businessman at Kiawara Trading Centre in Nyeri, have been arrested.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Private Kelvin Muturi together with his accomplices Kelvin Gacheru, Francis Mwangi and Peter Mwangi, all aged between 26 and 32 years, lured the unsuspecting businessman to their trap through his employee’s mobile phone.

Upon arriving where the gang’s vehicle, a Toyota Fielder KCE 348J lay in wait, the victim was bundled inside and whisked towards Nyeri town.

However, DCI detectives from Nyeri acting on the abduction report pursued them swiftly, accosted the abductors and rescued the victim.

The suspects are in lawful custody pending further investigations and arraignment, while the vehicle has since been detained.