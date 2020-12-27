KDF sergeant killed by an angry mob in Utawala

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Sergeant was on Friday killed by a group of six people in Utawala area, Nairobi, after a row with a couple while walking home from a Club.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the 38-year-old soldier and his brother were on their way home from the club where they had been drinking and making merry all evening when they met the couple.

The DCI says the duo reportedly ran into a couple and the soldier greeted the lady, an action said to have angered her boyfriend.

The DCI says an argument ensued culminating to a stone throwing match pitting the couple on one side and the Sergeant leading the charge on the other.

The couple, however, upon being overpowered by the sergeant and his brother, raised alarm screaming that they had been attacked by robbers.

As a result, a mob of six men came to the couple’s aid and clobbered the Sergeant to death.

His brother escaped by a whisker.

Detectives from the DCI have since arrested five suspects in connection with the murder and they’re expected to be arraigned on Monday to answer to their crimes.