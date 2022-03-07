KDF soldier arrested for defiling a minor in Uasin Gishu

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier was on Sunday afternoon arrested for defiling a 12-year-old minor in Langas, Uasin Gishu County.

According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), ” The KDF Private, Elly Kipkoech, based at 9KA, Second Brigade, is currently a guest of the state at Langas Police Station, for taking the innocence of a 12-year-old girl who is a class seven pupil at a local public primary school, in Eldoret town.”

The minor who went home at around 7:30pm on Saturday night, told her worried mother that she had reported home late because she had been held hostage by a man who took advantage of her.

Upon further interrogation, the mother noticed blood stains on her daughter’s undergarments and pleaded with her to reveal the identity of the perpetrator.

Upon filing her report, Eldoret-based detectives employed digital and cyber forensics to trace the suspect, who had gone into hiding at Green Park estate and placed him behind bars.

Private Elly Kipkoech is currently being processed for arraignment in accordance to military parlance, after being positively identified by the victim.

The two have since undergone medical tests at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

” The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit, remains on high alert following an increase in sexual offences and commits to bring every perpetrator of the vice to book, regardless of the positions they hold in society,” said DCI.