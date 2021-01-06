KDF soldier in custody for defiling 16-year-old girl in Nyeri

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier is in custody after he was arrested for defiling a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday in Kiriaini Town, Nyeri County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI), Superintendent Martin Kabura based in Embakasi had promised to drive the girl (who is a relative) and a form one student to school in Othaya, but instead made a detour to a lodging in Kiriaini and defiled her before proceeding with the journey.

It is said that after incident, the officer bundled the girl into the car and sped off towards her school.

She was rescued following an accident that occurred on Nyeri- Mweiga Highway.

Officers escorted the minor to Nyeri County Referral Hospital for the necessary medical tests to be conducted, while Kabura was placed in custody, pending arraignment in court.

The DCI has urged members of the public to dial their Toll Free Number 0800722203 to report such cases or share any information they would like.