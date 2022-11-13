KDF soldiers arrive in DRC for peace keeping mission

The inaugural Kenyan Contingent (KENCON) troops under the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) being deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have arrived in the Country safely.

The troops were on Saturday ,12 November 2022, flagged off by the Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi at Embakasi Garrison.

This deployment comes barely two weeks after His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto, Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, presented the national flag to the troops, in which he urged them to fly high the Kenyan flag.

Speaking during the event, Gen Kibochi was certain that the troops were mission ready after requisite training, affirming that they are prepared to execute the tasks as specified in the mandate. He further urged the troops to not only maintain discipline amongst themselves but further enhance good relations with the people of DRC and other peacekeepers operating in the country.

“You are the arrowheads, you are making history being the first team going on a peace keeping mission under the East Africa Community therefore write a good one. Kenya has good peace keeping record and I hope you maintain the same. Politically and diplomatically you are there for disarmament, demobilization and reintegration,” he reiterated.

On Wednesday this week, the National Assembly gave a nod to KDF to deploy in the Eastern DRC. The continent will be in solution amid the heightened conflict in the area of operation.

The Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla, Service Commanders, General officers, Senior Officers, Officers and service members were also present to see off the troops.