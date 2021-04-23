KDF soldiers cheer up patients at Dhobley General Hospital in Somalia

In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, Kenyan soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Thursday visited Dhobley General Hospital to cheer the sick and also donate much-needed medicines and an assortment of food items.

In Dhobley and surrounding areas, the Kenyan troops have over the years undertaken various development projects such as a free medical camp, construction of health centers and schools, clearing main roads, supporting sports centers and youth engagement events as part of AMISOM’s civil-military cooperation activities, aimed at strengthening relations with local communities. During the month of Ramadan, they reach out to alleviate the suffering of the sick and of those displaced by conflict and natural disasters.

“I’m really impressed by the work the doctors and the medical support staff are doing for the people of Dhobley,” said Col. Pascal Kitiro, the deputy commander of AMISOM’s Kenyan contingent, when he led his troops at Dhobley General Hospital.

“Our relationship as AMISOM and the Somali security forces is very cordial. The reason we are here today is to give out some contribution of drugs for women and children and foodstuffs for the local population as they continue with the holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

Col. Kitiro said apart from visiting the sick and donating to them, another reason for their visit was to assess the state of infrastructure at the hospital and see how AMISOM can work with the local authorities in order to improve services at the hospital.

Dhobley Town administrator, Siyad Mohamed Hassan, who was at the hospital, thanked AMISOM for the donation and called for more support from partners to help alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable members of the community.

“We are grateful for the excellent cooperation we have with AMISOM, starting from security, environmental protection and also in humanitarian affairs. With AMISOM’s support, we have achieved and accomplished so much.” the town administrator said.

“As you can see today, AMISOM has provided medicines to the general hospital meant to treat the members of the local population. They also train health personnel and the other members of the community. For that, we are very grateful,” He added

Sugal Farah Hared, the Coordinator of Dhobley General Hospital said Dhobley General Hospital is currently struggling with a shortage of medicines, especially during the current rainy season and attendant water-borne diseases, which made the donation by AMISOM very timely.

