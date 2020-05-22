KDF soldiers in Somalia donate foodstuffs to vulnerable families

Written By: Eric Biegon
The Kenya Defense Forces in Somalia have donated food supplies to vulnerable families in areas under its military operation.

The officers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, delivered the relief supplies to people of Dhobley and Kismayo especially in light of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitri celebrations to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Each of the more than 600 beneficiaries received a variety of food items that included rice, sugar, spaghetti, tea leaves, biscuits, flour, cooking oil and beans.

In Dhobley, where more than 200 families benefited with Deputy Commander for AMISOM’s Sector II Colonel Jackson Lesaiyo saying support to vulnerable families was important especially the internally displaced persons and for families whose crops were destroyed by heavy rains and flash floods.

He said many families are struggling to cope with the devastating socio-economic impacts caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Lasaiyo said that similar donations happened in several other areas and other population centers with AMISOM saying the donations were an indication of the peaceful coexistence between the soldiers and local communities.

As part of its support to the people of Somalia, the Kenyan troops in Jubaland have conducted free medical camps for communities in Dhobley and Kismayo, while donating medical supplies to nearby community hospitals.

 

 

