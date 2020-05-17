KDF soldiers kill 5 al shabaab terrorists in Bilis Qooqani Somalia

The Kenya Defence Forces in Somalia Sunday night killed 5 Al Shabaab terrorists, and recovered five AK 47 rifles and several rounds of ammunition.

This after the KDF soldiers operating under AMISOM successfully foiled an attack by the Al-Shabaab militants on Somali Security Forces (SSF) stationed in Bilis Qooqani.

According to KDF Spokesperson Colonel Zipporah Kioko, about 20 Al Shabaab terrorists attacked the Somali Security Forces Station in Bilis Qooqani.

A KDF Unit stationed in the area however responded and immediately dispatched a special platoon of soldiers to support the Somali Security Forces.

Colonel Kioko says KDF will continue to work closely with SSF in support of operations to restore peace and reduce the threat posed by Al-Shabaab as well as continue building capacity of SSF and assist them in stabilization, reconciliation and peace building in Somalia