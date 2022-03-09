KDF soldiers kill one Al-Shabaab militant in Lamu

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops in Operation Amani Boni while on patrol, dismantled an Al-Shabaab cell along Milimani-Baure main supply route in Malindi, Lamu County.

According to a statement, during the Wednesday morning encounter, one Al-Shabaab militant was killed while several others fled with multiple bullet wounds.

The solders recovered one AK47 assault riffle and three magazines and are still in hot pursuit of the injured militants in the ongoing operation.

No injuries were recorded on KDF troops during the encounter.

The statement further says KDF troops alongside other security agencies under Operation Amani Boni remains committed to pacify the area and degrade the Al-Shabaab terrorists.