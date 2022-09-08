KDF to hold farewell ceremony to outgoing President

The Kenya Defence Force will on Friday hold a farewell ceremony for outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Forces.

In a statement, Colonel Esther Wanjiku said the event which will be held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata, Nairobi County was in line with the military traditions

“This is in line with the military tradition and custom to hold a farewell ceremony for the Commander-In-Chief of Defence Forces,” she said.

The event will proceed to the pulling out of the outgoing Commander-In-Chief at Defence headquarters in Hurlingham, Nairobi.