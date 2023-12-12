Home NEWS County News KDF troops help Baringo woman give birth

KDF troops help Baringo woman give birth

KBC Digital
PHOTO COURTESY / KDF
Kenya Defence Forces troops under ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’ in the North Rift region marked the 60th Jamhuri Day Celebrations by assisting a pregnant woman to deliver her baby at Mukutani Military Camp in Baringo County.

The expectant mother, 20-year-old Jenty Lesupen, is said to have arrived at the camp in an advanced stage of labor, prompting the military medics to intervene.

Despite the challenges posed by the limited resources of the Regimental Aid Post, and a field medical facility not designed for maternal care, the dedicated medics managed to facilitate a safe delivery. Two hours later, Lesupen gave birth to a healthy baby girl weighing approximately 5.5 pounds.

The military medics spoke of the difficulties of carrying out a delivery at the Regimental Aid Post but emphasized their commitment to ensuring a safe delivery for the mother. As soon as both the mother and the newborn were stable, they were transported to Marigat District Hospital by a Red Cross Ambulance for postnatal care and vaccination.

Mukutani Location faces a significant medical facility challenge, as the entire location lacks a health center. The previously existing facility had been shut down due to insecurity, leading to the displacement of medical personnel and the vandalism of the building.

