KDF troops offer free medical care in Tanzania

The CIMIC exercise is a rotational event among the EAC member states with the aim of enhancing regional integration.

The East African Community militaries have commenced a week-long Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) in Tanzania.

The exercise is aimed at extending medical assistance to the community with diverse medical conditions within the region.

Since the onset of the CIMIC week, more than 300 people have benefitted from the free medical services by the military doctors including those from the Kenyan contingent stationed at the Kibaha Coastal Region Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Expectant mothers and children are among the major beneficiaries of the exercise that is scheduled to end on 1st September 2022.

The exercise is held under the spirit of the EAC Protocol on Cooperation in Defence Affairs whose four pillars include military training, joint operations, technical cooperation, visits and exchange of information.

This year’s event is organised in line with celebrations to mark the 4th Armed Forces Day Tanzania on 1st September 2022.

Source Ministry Of Defense

