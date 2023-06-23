KDF troops prepare for deployment in the DRC

Deputy Army Commander Major General David Tarus visited Kenya Defence Forces Quick Reaction Force and Kenya Signals Company as they entered the homestretch phase of their pre-deployment training.

The troops will soon deploy to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

Major General Tarus commended the troops for their dedication and commitment in undertaking the rigorous pre-deployment training that is geared towards making them mission ready.

‘‘The hard work and dedication I have witnessed in your various facets of this pre-deployment training is a testament of the commitment to the duty of the Kenyan soldier. As you continue with the remaining elements of the training, maintain the momentum and even push your limits harder for you to be able to operate with ease in the mission area,’’ said Major General Tarus.

The Deputy Army Commander further urged them to be good ambassadors of the Republic of Kenya by hoisting the Kenyan flag high through upholding professionalism, discipline, a high sense of integrity, and adhering to the United Nations Code of Conduct.

“For many years now, the Republic of Kenya has deployed troops in various peacekeeping and enforcement missions and has performed commendably well in the duties. As you prepare to deploy, you have an enormous task of protecting the image of the country owing to the high standards that have been set by your predecessors,” said Major General Tarus.

During the visit, the troops demonstrated impeccable skills in conducting various drills like ambushes and crowd control, among others. The Quick Reaction Force and Kenya Signals Company will be the third and second contingents to deploy to DRC under MONUSCO, respectively.