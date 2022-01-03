KDF warns against falling prey to fraudsters as recruits begin training

The Kenya Defence Forces has warned Kenyans against of falling prey to recruitment scams through fraudsters masquerading as KDF personnel.

The warning comes after 57 recruits with counterfeit calling letters were apprehended and handed over to the National Police Service for due process during a document verification exercise.

New recruits are set to begin their training after they were officially handed over the recruits to the Commandant Recruit Training School (RTS), Brigadier Paul Njema.

The recruits were handed over by Defence Headquarters Chief of Personnel, Brigadier Elijah Gatere after two weeks of recruits’ reception and rigorous documents verification.

Recruits comprise of the General Duty recruits, Tradesmen/women, all drawn from the 47 counties of Kenya.

Successful recruits will undergo a six month foundational military training. This will be followed with more specialized training at their respective units upon passing out.

Meanwhile successful candidates for the various Cadets positions are advised to report to the Kenya Military Academy (KMA) in Lanet-Nakuru, on dates indicated on their respective official calling letters.

“KDF continues to warn the general public against falling prey to recruitment scams through fraudsters masquerading as KDF personnel,” read a statement from Defence Forces.