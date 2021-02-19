KDF warns Kenyans against falling prey to fraudsters

The Kenya Defence Forces has warned Kenyans against of falling prey to fraudsters disguising as military officers within the forces to sway the recruitment outcome.

The Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General Levi Franklin Mighalu spoke against the malpractice Friday during the closing of the KDF nationwide recruitment exercise at the Defence Headquarters.

“To deter and mitigate corruption malpractices, KDF has continued to sensitize the public and warned Kenyans of individuals masquerading as military officers’ purporting to have influence or connections with KDF to sway the recruitment outcome,” he remarked.

At the same time, he noted that the KDF had invited oversight bodies to observe and report on the conduct of the exercise nationwide.

Internally, the KDF Act 2012 provides for stern action to be taken against any service personnel involved in the vice.

The Vice Chief of the Defence forces called on Kenyans to report such incidences to the nearest police station.

“To this end, we encourage members of the public to continue reporting and exposing anyone who solicits for bribes, issues fake letters or purports to have influence over the recruitment process to the nearest police station,” he added.

In the just concluded recruitment exercise, the KDF has recruited 150 General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, 150 GSO Cadets undergraduate degree holders, 3050 General Duty (GD) recruits and 150 Defence Constables from sub-county recruitment centres across all 47 counties.