KDF top this year’s Amaco volleyball tournament

13

coach
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

KDF  are the winners of this year’s Amaco volleyball tournament after coming from a set down to trounce former league champions Prisons Kenya by three sets to two in a tough final played at Eldoret Polytechnic grounds.

Also Read  National Judo team for All Africa Games 2019 picked

Enroute to the finals the soldier’s trounced visitors Sport S of Uganda by three sets to one while Prisons Kenya saw off archrivals GSU by three straight sets.

Also Read  Umaru Kasumba crowned April Player of the Month

In the ladies category Kenya Prisons bagged the title after defeating perennial nemesis Kenya Pipeline by three sets to one.

KCB finished third with an easy three straight sets win over Bungoma County. The winners walked away with   200,000 shillings while runners up received 150,000 shillings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR