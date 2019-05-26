KDF top this year’s Amaco volleyball tournament

KDF are the winners of this year’s Amaco volleyball tournament after coming from a set down to trounce former league champions Prisons Kenya by three sets to two in a tough final played at Eldoret Polytechnic grounds.

Enroute to the finals the soldier’s trounced visitors Sport S of Uganda by three sets to one while Prisons Kenya saw off archrivals GSU by three straight sets.

In the ladies category Kenya Prisons bagged the title after defeating perennial nemesis Kenya Pipeline by three sets to one.

KCB finished third with an easy three straight sets win over Bungoma County. The winners walked away with 200,000 shillings while runners up received 150,000 shillings.

