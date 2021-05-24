KEBS approves new standards to enhance information security

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has approved forty new standards to enhance information and cyber security and safeguard consumer privacy.

The new standards outline various techniques and methods for securing corporate information by an individual or managers charged with the responsibility of ensuring institutional data is safe.

“Consumers are increasingly adopting digital technology, the data generated creates both an opportunity for enterprises to improve customer engagement and a responsibility to keep it safe. The new guidelines provide a robust system to fight against cyber security threats, breach of privacy and other information security measures to ensure that Confidentiality, Integrity and Authenticity (CIA) of information is maintained during the creation, usage, storage and transfer of information,” says Lt Col (Rtd.) Bernard Njiraini, Managing Director, KEBS.

The standards also stipulate a frame work for ensuring privacy in information and communication technology (ICT) systems that store and process personally identifiable information (PII).

The World Economic Forum Report 2017 places technology threats in the top 5 societal and economic risks by likelihood and scale of impact, next to weapons of mass destruction.

The public sector continues to dominate as the primary target of cyber attacks followed by the financial services. Globally, 40% of SMEs that experience data breach due to cyber security attacks are likely to close within a year.

The new standards will be used by auditors, managers and management teams, trainers and assessors in the ICT.