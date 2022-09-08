KEBS backs harmonized milk standards to promote dairy trade

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) is on course to complete negotiations with Zambia in a move which will see Kenya resume milk exports to the southern Africa country.

KEBS Director General Bernard Njiraini says though Kenya has sufficient standards for various industries, harmonization of the standards to include other countries will ensure Kenya’s dairy products are accessible in other markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Zambia banned Kenyan milk thirteen years ago due on safety concerns after processors in the southern Africa country claimed that milk imports exceeded the country’s total bacteria count.

“Now we are moving to another level of having harmonized standards across Africa so that people from Zambia can access our milk because, sometimes we have disparities in terms of their thresholds in the counts and what we have,” said Njiraini on the sidelines of a food safety lecture held Thursday by professors from Washington State University at KEBS headquarters.

KEBS already commenced negotiations with Zambian authorities on harmonization of milk standards in an effort to open the market for local farmers. A Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations will be concluded in due course.

“We are now harmonizing standards across Africa through the African Organization for Standardization working together with our African partners to promote trade within Africa,” he added.

KEBS is also targeting to use scientific methods to address cases of aflatoxins and contaminants in order to promote food safety in Kenya through intervention research.

“Intervention research is where we talk to the industry, learn their problems and in a scientific way try to solve the problems through standardization. It may be change in a standard or change within their production lines so that they can control the problems and challenges they may have with the end products,” said Dr Joshua Njiru, KEBC Head of Research, Development and Innovation.

KEBS is targeting to use scientific methods to identify salmonella and aflatoxins in foods such as chocolates, fruits and those with low moisture content such as milk powder.

Additionally, Njiraini said KEBS is also working on aromatic rice standards with the view of patenting rice novelty.

