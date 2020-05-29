KEBs clears Bidco’s hand sanitizer for use

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has lifted a ban on Gental Care Hand Sanitizer and cleared the product for use saying it’s fully compliant with set standards.

The sanitizer, manufactured by BIDCO Africa was on last week listed as non compliant and suspended by KEBS among a host of other products from other companies.

However after subjecting the product to various tests, KEBS now says Gental Care Hand Sanitizer is fit for use and has met all measures on quality and safety.

Reacting to the ban lift, BIDCO said, “We assure all our customers and consumers that whereas we remain fully committed towards enhancing Happy, Healthy and Safe Living, we will never compromise on quality. BIDCO continues to cooperate and inclusively consult with KEBS not only on the quality and safety of Gental Care Hand Sanitizer but also on all fronts.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The company further said it will continually listen to the rising needs and changing trends of its customers and the consumer community at large.

KEBS officials visited the company’s manufacturing plant in Thika twice in a rigorous exercise that saw samples of Gental Care Hand Sanitizer subjected to test and confirmation on quality and alcohol concentration.

They conducted a surveillance audit, collected random samples as BIDCO recalled two batches of the product from the market on their advice.

In both of these visits, BIDCO provided KEBS with evidence of measures on Pre-production Quality Assurance as well as Post-production Quality control.

The company promised its customers that they would never relent on their resolve to work with the wananchi and communities that are greatly affected by the continued spread of COVID-19 pandemic.