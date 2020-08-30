KEBS impounds substandard inner motorcycle tubes worth Ksh 4.5m

The Kenya Bureau of standards (KEBS) has impounded 15,000 substandard inner motorcycle tubes valued at Ksh 4.5 million from Rundra traders limited in Babadogo.

KEBS Managing Director Rtd Col Bernard Njiraini said the inner tubes branded RTL failed to meet the requirements of the standard in Tensile Elongation since they are weak and brittle which is a critical safety parameter.

Njiraini says Rundra traders limited will be prosecuted in accordance with the law while the said goods will be destroyed at the expense of the owners.

“It is the responsibility of the manufacturer/importer to ensure continued compliance to set standards. Processing, manufacturing, stocking and/or offering for sale substandard goods or products is prohibited by the laws of Kenya,” He said.

He said KEBS will continue to monitor products sold in the Country through factory inspections, product certification and market surveillance activities to ensure that the public is protected from harmful products.

Njiraini further urged the public to be on the lookout for suspected substandard products and report the same to the authorities without fear