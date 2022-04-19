KEBS reinforces cargo inspection as deal with third parties ends

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has assured traders that there will be no delays in cargo clearance after the pre-export inspection deal with five firms in key markets ended.

KEBS Managing Director Bernard Njiraini has said following the expiry of the pre-export Verification of Conformity to Standards (PVOC) contracts for general goods on March 31, 2022, all imports will be subjected to Destination Inspection until the contracts with third parties in countries of origin are renegotiated.

“Our top most priority is to ensure we protect the safety and health of consumers by ensuring goods that come into our country meet specifications or any other specifications that we have agreed,” said Njiraini.

He went on, ”Destination Inspection has always been there where we inspect goods at the port of entry to ensure they meet the requirements. We also have a layer where we conduct market surveillance when these goods enter the market,” said Njirini.

KEBS has now categorized general goods which will be subjected to Destination Inspection depending on how risky they are.

However, importers of used motor vehicles, spare parts, mobile equipment, transit goods and consolidated goods will continue to undergo Destination Inspection.

Njiraini says the Destination Inspection by KEBS is meant to avoid the rising cost of doing business for traders as a result of the expiry of agreements with the third parties.

The standards body however will continue with the Destination Inspection procedure besides the PVOC after completion of renegotiation with third parties.

Currently, goods imported into the country without the certificate of conformity are subjected to Destination Inspection at a fee equivalent to 5% of the approved customs value except for consolidated goods which attract a charge of 0.6%.

KEBS expect to conclude renegotiation with seven PVOC partners within one month.