KEBs seizes fake sanitisers

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Saturday seized five more brands of uncertified sanitisers in Nairobi.

The brands seized are Fresh Burst Hand Sanitizer, Shii little comforts hand sanitizer, Gladmaxx- instant hand sanitizer, sanitizer, and Aveko White Spirit.

The exercise was carried out by the head of chemicals (market surveillance) team, Nicholas Nzesya and will continue through the weekend.

Members of the public have been urged to be on the lookout for fake sanitisers.

To check the validity of the Standardization Mark permit on sanitizers, one should send the code (numbers) underneath the Standardization Mark logo to 20023 (i.e. type message SM#Code and SMS to 20023) to get product manufacturing details and permit validity status or ISM#code for imported products.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Pure Magic (PM) hand sanitizer for Aromakare Ltd permit was renewed after KEBS re-tested their product and found it compliant with required standards.

Here is the List of the 12 Brands that were seized and whose manufacturers are been sought by the DCI.