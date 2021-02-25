KEBS seizes uncertified Riri maize flour in Makuyu, Ruiru

The Kenya Bureau of Standards -KEBS has seized Riri maize flour which was in the market despite not having certification marks.

The flour was seized on Wednesday in Makuyu, Gatundu, and Ruiru.

In a statement KEBS said that the flour did not have certification marks, and called upon Kenyans to be vigilant.

KEBS said that its certification marks have a number below the mark, which can be verified by sending the number to 20023.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



All our certification marks have a number below the mark. You can verify if the product has valid certification by sending the number i.e. SM#Number or ISM#UCRNumber to 20023. If the details are different kindly contact us through our toll free line 1545. ^jkk — KEBS KENYA (@KEBS_ke) February 24, 2021

Manufacturers are now required to display the Standardisation Mark Permit Number below the mark.

Members of the public have also been asked to report any substandard products through Kebs’ toll-free number 1545.

At the same time KEBS has issued new food safety and hygiene guidelines for all workers in the food production and supply chains as the fight against Covid-19 continues.

The new standard KNWA 2931:2021 provides guidelines on the use of personal protective equipment (PPEs), management of staff sickness at premises and physical distancing.