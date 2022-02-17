KEBS urges manufacturers to go for the diamond mark

Kenya could soon have an edible oil manufacturing plant following talks that the government has started with a Russian investor who is interested in setting up the factory. This is among many investment opportunities the government is looking to secure at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. According to Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina, the Expo 2020 Dubai has raised Kenya’s profile as an investment hub in Africa as the country targets to become a manufacturing powerhouse.

