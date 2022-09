Kenya bureau of standards is urging millers to comply with the national fortification regulations used for monitoring of fortified foods to establish and implement internal quality assurance systems. KEBS says establishment of dynamic quality assurance inspection and laboratory infrastructure has led to efficient and timely address of barriers resulting to gradual and sustained compliance levels which stand at 50 per cent for maize and 60 per cent for wheat.

