KEBS wants current structure maintained for 15 years before overhaul

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) wants the current enforcement based national quality management structures be retained for the next fifteen years to facilitate capacity building of voluntary options.

The KEBS Board of Directors who form the National Standards Council (NSC) has told the Taskforce on Standards and Quality Infrastructure Reforms to keep the existing standards as they are based on international benchmarks.

Speaking during the KEBS submission, NSC Chairperson Eng Bernard Ngore told the taskforce that Kenya is at the stage of development where government support is still needed for National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) organisations.

“It is, therefore, the recommendation of the NSC that the structure of the National Quality Infrastructure adopted by Kenya including Standardization, Conformity Assessment and some Technical regulation be maintained for the next fifteen years,” Ngore said in NSC’s submission.

“Within this time, a National Quality Policy will have been developed and fully implemented and the industry would have gained sufficient quality culture to support voluntary Standards, Metrology and Conformity Assessment Systems.” Ngore added.

The Taskforce on Standards and Quality Infrastructure Reforms chaired by Wachira Maina was established last year by Peter Munya, the then Cabinet Secretary for Industry, Trade and Cooperatives in order to review and evaluate the weaknesses and shortcomings of the entire Standards and Quality Infrastructure.

KEBS has faced accusations over its laxity to combat illicit trade which has seen substandard products gain entry into the Kenyan market resulting to losses estimated at Kshs 2 billion annually while placing consumers health a risk.

The taskforce’s mandate also includes reviewing institutional architecture and arrangements to meet the country’s goals of managing and mitigating risks to quality, health, safety, environment, fair trade practices, and consumer protection, among others.

KEBS is charged with spearheading product certification efforts which enables products by manufacturers to access various markets.

As at the end of the second quarter of 2019/20, KEBS had certified 13,754 products, 2,884 of which are made by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and 10,870 from larger firms.

Similarly, the standards body says it has incubated 786 MSMEs to improve quality of their products.

The council has further rejected establishment of commercial services terming it counterproductive to the national development goals.

Since 1976, KEBS has developed a total of 10,126 Kenyan Standards and managed to harmonise 716 East Africa Standards and currently enjoys the counter endorsement of 1,136 international Standards.

“These standards facilitate trade across the world. KEBS implements a product certification scheme which involves product registration, development of schemes of supervision and control, product testing and certification,” Ngore said.

KEBS is one of the Agencies in the Multi-Agency Team constituted under the Office of the President to fight illicit trade in the Country.

KEBS is the third-largest quality infrastructure institution in Africa, after South Africa and Egypt.