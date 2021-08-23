KECOBO warns public against taking part in Cadbury campaign

The Cadbury campaign has been running for over a month.

The Kenya Copyright Board has issued a statement advising the public not to participate in the Cadbury campaign dubbed “In our own words” which has been running for the better part of the month.

In the statement released today, Tuesday, the Copyright board says, “Article 40 of the Kenyan constitution guarantees the right to property of any description which includes intellectual property of which Copyright is one. The author of a copyrighted work owns both economic rights and moral rights in the work. While economic rights can be transferred for remuneration under Section 26 of the Copyright Act, moral rights under Section 32 of the Act are not transmissible under any circumstances.”

The board’s statement comes a week after Kenyan Creatives on Twitter decried the exploitative means through which Cadbury’s Kenya was running their campaign.

Sometime early this year, Cadbury released a statement launching the campaign saying it was intended to encourage children to read by collating stories written by Kenyans for Kenyan children. The release read in part, “…Africa is not truthfully represented in their children’s books. The chocolate company has taken it upon itself to change this. Cadbury wants to ignite a love for reading in children by making contemporary Kenyan storybooks they can relate to available for everyone.”

The campaign soon irked Kenyan creatives who read through Cadbury Kenya’s terms and conditions and said the campaign was exploitative and worse than paying creatives through exposure. The point of contention came from the condition laid out in the FAQ page on the campaign website which read, “Sharing an original story from your own home country will be used to create storybooks with modern-day storylines that children would be able to better relate to. This is a wonderful act of generosity and kindness. The original stories collected through the campaign will live in the Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords digital library and be used across various platforms associated with the initiative. The rights to the stories created remain with Cadbury Dairy Milk and its campaign partners.”

As such, the board is advising the public to avoid sharing their stories until Cadburys recognise authors rights.

“KECOBO has written to Cadbury to review the terms of the competition or withdraw it entirely. The public is advised to avoid the campaign until authors’ rights are well recognised and paid for.”