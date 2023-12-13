KECOSO: Meru County to host 2024 games

Meru County is set to host the 2024 Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) Games.

The KECOSO Governing Council, the apex decision-making organ, settled on Meru County after a rigorous assessment of eight regions, which included Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Nakuru.

In selecting Meru County, the Governing Council which met in Nakuru last Friday, observed that the region had met the set criteria and scored highly on a number of parameters which were being assessed.

KECOSO General Secretary Omole Asiko said the selection of Meru County is aligned with the organization’s mission of taking the games to the people in various parts of the Country.

‘‘We are delighted that the games are going to Meru County, which we believe has what it takes to host successful games,’’ said Mr. Asiko.

Since the inception of the KECOSO games in 1978, this will be the third time Meru County will be hosting the annual sports extravaganza after doing so in 1980 and 2009.

The games annually bring together over 3,000 participants across 12 disciplines, including Golf, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Snooker, Table Tennis, Scrabble, Netball, Athletics, Darts, Pool and Swimming.

KECOSO is an umbrella sports body bringing together 12 parastatals drawn from three Ministries, namely, the Ministry of Information, Communications and The Digital Economy, the Ministry of Roads and Transport, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

This year’s KECOSO games were held in Narok County, where the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) lifted the Mawasiliano Shield, the overall trophy.

Turkey referee punched: Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca arrested after attack

A Turkish football club president has been arrested after punching a referee following a top-flight game on Monday.

MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca ran onto the pitch and struck match official Halil Umut Meler after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Koca and two others were formally arrested for “injuring a public official”.

All Turkish league football has been suspended following the incident.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the incident was “totally unacceptable” and violence had “no place in our sport or society”.

“Without match officials there is no football,” he said. “Referees, players, fans and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels.”

Tunc said Koca and two others had been arrested after prosecutors took statements and a judicial control decision had been imposed on three other suspects.

“The investigation is continuing meticulously,” he added.

What happened?

Hosts Ankaragucu had taken an early lead in Monday night’s Super Lig match before they had a player sent off after 50 minutes. Caykur equalised late on after also having a player sent off, and chaotic scenes followed the final whistle.

Having been knocked to the ground, Meler received several blows as he lay on the turf, suffering injuries including a small facial fracture.

He was pictured on Tuesday lying in a hospital bed with a swollen face and wearing a neck brace.

Mehmet Yorubulut, chief doctor of Acibadem hospital, said Meler had not suffered any brain damage and was likely to be discharged on Wednesday.

“The bleeding in Meler’s left eye started to decrease,” said Yorubulut, who added there would be no permanent damage.

Meler, 37, is one of Turkey’s top referees and officiates international games for Fifa. He is also on Uefa’s elite referee list.

Koca, 59, was twice elected to Turkey’s parliament as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party.

Erdogan spoke to Meler in hospital and said the incident had “saddened and disturbed” him.

He had earlier said: “Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports.”