Kedong ranch hit by fresh row as sand harvesters hold protest

The ownership of Kedong Ranch, an expansive prime land tucked between Narok, Nakuru and Kajiado counties took a fresh twist after sand harvesters protested blocking access routes to mining sites.

The latest protests were prompted by the fencing of the ranch that will now serve as a dry port to be used by Kenya and Uganda.

The over 200 shovel waving harvesters threatened to destroy a ring of fences erected around the land and seal trenches dug around it if the government fails to address their plight.

Maimahiu sand harvester’s association chair Benson Lemolo threatened to take the law into their hands if they will not be granted access routes to sand mines.

According to Fredrick Karei, who is one of the sand harvesters, sand harvesting in Suswa and Maimahiu is a source of livelihood to over 5000 households.“What will we eat if the owners of the ranch have blocked access routes to sites where we harvest the sand. We will be unemployed very soon if this trend continues,” bemoaned Kareri.

The protest was the latest of many such incidents over the ownership of the 76,000 acres of land where prominent individuals and business executives are said to have been listed as shareholders.