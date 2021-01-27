Keep off KNUT affairs, Sossion tells KUPPET

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) is now accusing Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers (KUPPET) of meddling in its dispute with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

KNUT has also accused KUPPET of spectating when needed to join global labour unions in piling pressure on TSC to stop anti-union activities.

In a statement on Tuesday KNUT Secretary-General Wilson Sossion also dismissed offers by KUPPET Chairman Omboko Milemba to help mediate the dispute between KNUT and the teachers’ employer terming them hypocritical.

“We, therefore, do not welcome your mischievous activities around the dispute between Knut and TSC, a dispute that we shall pursue to its logical conclusion using all avenues including courts of law,” said Sossion.

According to Sossion, KUPPET has been the biggest beneficiary of the tiff between the two organizations alleging millions of shillings were now being wired monthly to KUPPET as agency fees.

“You have totally been compromised by the agency fee which is a favour that has been granted to you via TSC influence,” said Mr Sossion.

Sossion challenged KUPPET to return to KNUT national treasurer more than Ksh30 million paid to the union every month.

“ If you are a reasonable labour leader, you should have renounced the transfer of KNUT members and return over Ksh30 million per month with respect to the members of KNUT to the national treasurer-KNUT”

He also accused KUPPET of siding with TSC on the promotion of teachers in line with career progression guidelines which, he said, abolished recognition of new academic qualifications.