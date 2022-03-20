Keep off politics of your succession, Ruto pleads with Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto kept the pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta Sunday to stay away from campaigns to elect his successor.

The DP, who was in his boss’ political backyard of Central Kenya, sustained his calls to the head of state to allow a level-playing field in the race for the Presidency.

Speaking at various stopovers during his tour of Murang’a county Sunday, the Kenya Kwanza alliance principal expressed confidence he will win against Uhuru’s preferred candidate – ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“My friend Uhuru Kenyatta, even if you have chosen not to support me, kindly step back and let me face Raila Odinga. I will crush him in a fair poll.” He charged

Ruto told his boss that he was not in contest with him but the former Prime Minister. The DP is concerned that Raila – his main competitor in the August poll is enjoying state support.

“He (President Kenyatta) needs to leave the old man who is now hiding behind him. I am unable to face him well. All I see is President Uhuru Kenyatta. Just step aside,” he pleaded with the head of state.

The country’s second in command reminded the area residents that he had been a faithful and a loyal deputy to President Kenyatta. He argues that when the head of state needed a helping hand, he was always there to assist.

He told Mt Kenya electorate that he was the best person to succeed President Kenyatta even as he promised to create a special fund worth Kshs. 100 Billion to cater for the youth employment if he ascends to power.