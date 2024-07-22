Individuals participating in protests urged to refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas.

Keep off protected areas, police warn ahead of planned protests

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has cautioned individuals taking part in Tuesday’s protests against accessing protected areas.

While assuring the public of safety, Kanja urged protesters to refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas.

“In light of the demonstrations planned for July 23, 2024, it is critical to firmly remind the public of the legal boundaries that govern access to protected areas,” stated Kanja.

“The Protected Areas Act Cap 204 Laws of Kenya prevents the entry of unauthorized persons into areas which have been declared to be protected areas,” he added.

The IG singled out the LPG Plant, Bitumen Plant and Petroleum depots situated at the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA) as some of the protected areas.

He further highlighted the Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013 under Section 58 on trespass which provides that any person who trespasses on any land forming part of a Government aerodrome commits an offence punishable by law.

Kanja urged all individuals participating in the demonstrations to respect the laws prohibiting access to protected areas.

“The National Police Service is resolute in its commitment to uphold and enforce these laws.”