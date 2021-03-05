Keep politics out of churches and funerals, Politicians told

The political class have been asked to keep politics out of churches and funeral gatherings.

Garissa Redeemed Church Minister Rev. David Matolo said that it was disheartening to watch politicians going to the extent of exchanging blows in funerals in total disrespect for those mourning their loved ones.

“The pulpit is a sacred place where only the clergy are supposed to use to preach the word of God. Funerals are finals rites for the departed souls and the relatives should be given time to mourn their loved ones,” Rev. Matolo said.

“It’s disheartening that our politicians have hijacked funerals and church functions to promote their selfish political agenda. They call each other names forgetting that in the funerals there are those who have been hurt by the loss of their loved ones and need to be condoled. This must stop,” he added.

Matolo said that as the country heads towards next year’s general elections, the church and funerals have ‘become a fertile ground for the politicians to advance their selfish agenda’.

The cleric said Kenyans have the right to stop this ill-mannered habit from their leaders.

“We must stop this habit. Kenyans can stop politicians from speaking on the pulpit or at funerals. They should ask for police permits to hold political rallies,” he said.